Trump On Coronavirus: I've Always Taken 'Chinese Virus Very Seriously'

Some accuse the US president of trying to deflect critics from his slow response to the outbreak.

Defending his decision to call the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world as “Chinese...

Dawn Hendrickson, CTRLC https://t.co/fsh1K0qEXW When Trump says he has always taken this seriously.... 9 minutes ago

🇨🇦Robert Gouthro RT @forwardarc : Trump is now telling a revisionist story that he has always taken coronavirus seriously. Here is the timeline, and the fa… 3 minutes ago

Andrew Yee Trump: (9 days ago): Its just the flu. No need to do anything Trump: (today): I’ve always taken it serious. Oh and… https://t.co/BQPJSy6gT3 58 seconds ago

Juice RT @New_Narrative : Trump says he’s ‘always’ taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously. He hasn't. And he can’t get away by lying about it. W… 11 seconds ago