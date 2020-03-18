Global  

U.S. Government Discusses $1000 Direct Payments To Americans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
The coronavirus has infected more than 198,000 people across the globe with a death toll of over 7,900.

Every state in America has confirmed cases of the respiratory illness as the country grapples with the outbreak.

U.S. infections have surged past 6,500 cases, with Kentucky and Illinois recording their first coronavirus deaths.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration discussed on Tuesday the possibility of $1,000 direct payments to Americans.

