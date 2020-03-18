Global  

The United Way activates 211

The United Way is here to help with any information you need on the Coronavirus as well as food distribution information.

YOU CAN VISIT FOX-4-NOW-DOT-COMIN Cape Coral, SANDRA RODRIGUEZ,FOX 4 IN YOUR CORNERUNITED WAY IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDAIS ACTIVATING A 2-1-1 HELPLINETO GIVE YOU RESOURCES ONCOVID-19.ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DIAL2-1-1...OR CALL THE NUMBER ONYOUR SCREEN.

THE HELPLINE HASINFORMATION ON FOODDISTRIBUTION, SAFETYPRECAUTIONS, SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND



