The United Way activates 211 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:22s - Published The United Way activates 211 The United Way is here to help with any information you need on the Coronavirus as well as food distribution information.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

The United Way activates 211 YOU CAN VISIT FOX-4-NOW-DOT-COMIN Cape Coral, SANDRA RODRIGUEZ,FOX 4 IN YOUR CORNERUNITED WAY IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDAIS ACTIVATING A 2-1-1 HELPLINETO GIVE YOU RESOURCES ONCOVID-19.ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DIAL2-1-1...OR CALL THE NUMBER ONYOUR SCREEN. THE HELPLINE HASINFORMATION ON FOODDISTRIBUTION, SAFETYPRECAUTIONS, SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND







You Might Like



Tweets about this leaument philippe matricule 2391 classe⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @younousomarjee: “Our committee is ready to act. All political groups are united. We are opening the door and the same spirit prevail wi… 1 hour ago younous omarjee “Our committee is ready to act. All political groups are united. We are opening the door and the same spirit prevai… https://t.co/fkXnYm2tm0 1 hour ago The Chestnut Post United Way of the National Capital Area Responds to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak and Activates Emergency Assista… https://t.co/7p5fkyU45u 2 hours ago ABC7 News United Way activates helpline for resources during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/f2IhFicxs8 18 hours ago MoCoFoodCouncil Incredible support from @UWNCA for our local food assistance providers. https://t.co/kgMn1Xb511 22 hours ago 1630 KCJJ United Way activates Emergency Volunteer Center https://t.co/nkHIc98ne1 1 day ago Vince *United States Government Activates all National Guard Units Advises Them to "Search Homes For Contaminated Individ… https://t.co/eDIq4RnrBW 1 day ago Julie Rosenthal RT @McCartneyWP: NEW: United Way of National Capital Area @UWNCA activates emergency assistance fund, releasing about $200,000 (including $… 2 days ago