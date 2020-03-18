Global  

Morgan And Madison County Commission

Morgan And Madison County Commission
Madison , Morgan counties to vote on state of emergency
Morgan And Madison County Commission

This morning two county commissions in north alabama are set to vote on declaring their own states of emergency.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in huntsville with what this means.

Right now the states of emergency the president and governor declared to combat the coronavirus don't apply to counties and cities.

So this morning, the madison and morgan county commissions will vote on declaring their own states of emergency.

If approved...it will be a way to make changes quickly by cutting through the red tape that normally goes along with making decisions.

The commission chairs won't have to go through a vote to make necessary changes.

Since the courthouse in




