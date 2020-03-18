Global  

Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic

As the entire country is under lockdown, one of the unexpected positive side effects is that Venice locals have noticed there’s something in the water.

Veuer‘s Sean Dowling has more.

Footage filmed on March 10 in Venice shows the positive impact of decreased tourism on the city's usually murky canals, as the country grapples with coronavirus lockdown. The filmer, Marco..

