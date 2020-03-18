Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic As the entire country is under lockdown, one of the unexpected positive side effects is that Venice locals have noticed there’s something in the water. Veuer‘s Sean Dowling has more. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources Venice canal water appears clearer as coronavirus keeps tourists away



Footage filmed on March 10 in Venice shows the positive impact of decreased tourism on the city's usually murky canals, as the country grapples with coronavirus lockdown. The filmer, Marco.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:23 Published 23 hours ago