Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President won all three states over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ohio was meant to be the fourth state holding a primary today.

It was canceled at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus concerns.

Florida was the biggest prize, with 219 delegates at stake in the state.

Biden led in every single Florida county.

Illinois has 155 delegates, followed by Arizona with 67.

Voter turn-out in major cities was mixed.

Chicago saw a significant drop in numbers compared to 2016.

But in the largest county in Arizona, in-person voters and mail-in ballots well exceeded 2016 numbers.

Biden's remarks following the declaration of his wins in Florida and Illinois focused on the coronavirus crisis.

He also reached out to Sanders supporters saying, "I hear you.

I know what's at stake."

