Biden Sweeps Florida,
Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President
won all three states over
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Ohio was meant to be the fourth state
holding a primary today.
It was canceled
at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus concerns.
Florida was the biggest prize,
with 219 delegates at
stake in the state.
Biden led in every
single Florida county.
Illinois has 155 delegates,
followed by Arizona with 67.
Voter turn-out in major cities was mixed.
Chicago saw a significant drop
in numbers compared to 2016.
But in the largest county in Arizona,
in-person voters and mail-in ballots
well exceeded 2016 numbers.
Biden's remarks following
the declaration of his wins in Florida and Illinois
focused on the coronavirus crisis.
He also reached out to
Sanders supporters saying,
"I hear you.
I know what's at stake."