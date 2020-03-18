Global  

Social distancing at home: Chris Martin & John Legend host virtual concerts

Musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have to stay at home.

Chris Martin and John Legend shared their free home performances on Instagram.

What's better than watching the most famous musicians giving free concerts from their homes during self-isolation?

Duration: 02:28
Entertainers Host Virtual Concerts During Coronavirus-Imposed Social Distancing Many musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have been urged to stay at home and..

Duration: 01:36
