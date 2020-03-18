Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beaumont Royal Oak seeing long lines for drive-up coronavirus testing

Beaumont Royal Oak seeing long lines for drive-up coronavirus testing

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 07:45s - Published < > Embed
Beaumont Royal Oak seeing long lines for drive-up coronavirus testing

Beaumont Royal Oak seeing long lines for drive-up coronavirus testing

Beaumont began curbside, drive-through COVID-19 this week – one of many hospitals in the area doing the testing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aerial View of Coronavirus Testing Facility Showing Vehicles Filling Parking Lot [Video]

Aerial View of Coronavirus Testing Facility Showing Vehicles Filling Parking Lot

An aerial view of a Coronavirus testing center in Birmingham, Alabama, showed long lines of cars waiting outside the building entering into the parking lot. The impact of the pandemic affecting humans..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:18Published
Long Lines of Cars Outside Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Facility [Video]

Long Lines of Cars Outside Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Facility

Long lines of vehicles were seen lined up outside a drive-thru Coronavirus testing center set up in Birmingham, Alabama. The aerial view of the building showed cars entering the parking lot, with..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.