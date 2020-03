Southern Arizona grocery stores open doors early for seniors

PLACE FROM 5 TO 6AM.

REPORTING LIVE ATBASHAS' VV -- KGUN9 OYS.THIS TOOK PLACE FROM 5 TO 6AM.HERE IS A LOOK AT SOME VIDEOFROM EARLY.

WITH ALL THE PANICSHOPPING WE'VE SEEN -- SENIORSARE HAVING A HARD TIMESHOPPING.

THEY'RE ONE OF THEMOST VULNERABLE GROUP AGAINSTTHE CORONAVIRUS.

EVEN WITHADJUSTED HOURS -- LIMITATIONSARE STILL IN PLACE FOR POPULARITEMS LIKE TOILET PAPER -- HANDSANITIZER -- AND SOAPS.

BASHA'SWAS JOINED TODAY BY AJ'S ANDFOOD CITY.

TOMORROW SAFEWAY ANDALBERTSONS WILL START RESERVINGEVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY FROM7-9AM FOR SENIORS.

THIS STOREIS NOW ON REGULAR HOURS -- OPENTIL 9PM.

BUT -- WE'LL BEOPENING AGAIN TOMORROW STARTINGAT 5AM FOR SENIORS.

REPORTINGLIVE AT BASHAS' VV -- KGUN9OYS.