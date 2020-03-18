Jared Leto Leaves 12-Day Desert Meditation To Discover Pandemic 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published Jared Leto Leaves 12-Day Desert Meditation To Discover Pandemic The actor says he walked out to discover a completely changed world. Suzanne Marques reports.

