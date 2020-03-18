Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel
President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCP24CBC.caReutersReuters IndiaHaaretzBBC NewsChicago S-T


Canada grapples with Trump's ban on travel from Europe amid border questions

The Trudeau government, provincial premiers and Canadian business leaders awoke Thursday morning to...
CP24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JimStalker6

Jim Stalker @DeaceProducer #BuySellHold President Trump will NOT close the US/Mexico border, even after his decision to close t… https://t.co/qGd9P66XdW 4 seconds ago

DabarbieriDonna

Donna Barbieri RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: U.S. to close border with Canada to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump tweets https://t.co/QJ8CwozmHf 6 seconds ago

pslamatry

Patsy Lamatry RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says https://t.co/LvHDAhGJiZ 6 seconds ago

BirdofLady

LadyBird RT @CBCAlerts: Trump announces the Canada-US border will close temporarily. President's tweet: 'We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily… 8 seconds ago

notihouston

NotiHOUSTON RT @nytimes: The U.S. and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential traffic, President Trump said. https://t.co/BuvzoJqWjI https… 10 seconds ago

ps_xvxo

 RT @CP24: #BREAKING: In a tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump says America and Canada will close their shared border to all "non-essential t… 11 seconds ago

tahmina_aziz

Tahmina Aziz RT @CBCNews: Canada and the U.S. have reached a deal to close the shared border to non-essential travel as both countries try to restrict t… 12 seconds ago

simplySiRii

SimplySiRi U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump https://t.co/7apMMFWZby 13 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus [Video]

Trump May Restrict Mexico Border Travel In Response To Coronavirus

While there are over 85,000 known cases around the world, the disease has impacted Asia and Europe much more extensively than Latin America.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published
US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy [Video]

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.