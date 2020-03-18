Global  

Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds briefing on COVID-19

County officials give update on COVID-19 Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus update: Santa Clara County extends emergency 'mass gathering' ban | California to ramp up commercial testing

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend a local health...
bizjournals - Published


csloball

craig s RT @ScottNoll_News: Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 26 cases of #COVID19. Age range of patients is 14 yrs old to 86yrs. Two people… 2 hours ago

ScottNoll_News

Scott Noll Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 26 cases of #COVID19. Age range of patients is 14 yrs old to 86yrs. Two peo… https://t.co/lJtNQHHzjV 2 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WATCH LIVE: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds briefing on COVID-19. https://t.co/GMj61JrYS2 2 hours ago

ganymeder

Cat Russell RT @jesuscrisis: Since you now have until June 2nd to vote in Ohio, and there's no guarantee this health crisis will be resolved by then, y… 22 hours ago

jesuscrisis

John Burroughs Since you now have until June 2nd to vote in Ohio, and there's no guarantee this health crisis will be resolved by… https://t.co/5N1vNZd9ZS 1 day ago

ChrisCo58123660

Chris Conner RT @SuzStratford: Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirms 21 cases not including Cleveland cases. Age range is 14-86 @fox8news 2 days ago

jensteer

Jen Steer More information the Cuyahoga County Board of Health: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 24. Of those, 21 ar… https://t.co/bp4zwsKplk 2 days ago

marlenetaylor48

Marlene H Taylor You should be buying about two weeks of food says Dr. Heidi Gullet Cuyahoga County Health Board https://t.co/yp1uB7oT9b 2 days ago


Cuyahoga County Board of Health identifies 56 close contacts to confirmed cases [Video]

Cuyahoga County Board of Health identifies 56 close contacts to confirmed cases

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 27:45Published
Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants [Video]

Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is circulating a flyer to dispel false fears some residents may have about coronavirus health risks and eating at Northeast Ohio Asian restaurants.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published
