Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, CTXS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 23.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 20.1%.

Is lower by about 60.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 16.1%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 5.5% on the day.