Richard Ratcliffe: Nazanin's temporary release is light at end of tunnel

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said her temporary release from prison in Iran will be “devastating” if it does not lead to her eventual release – but he is hoping developments signalled “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Richard Ratcliffe, 45, said the family were overjoyed by the decision of the Iranian jail to allow Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe to spend the next two weeks in relative isolation at her parents’ house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the coronavirus.

