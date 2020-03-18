'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson

The "prime minister's questions," or PMQs, is normally the rowdy highlight of the British parliamentary week, a time when lawmakers pack the chamber to put questions to the Prime Minister of the day.

There were just 15 questions this week.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, also gets to ask several questions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Most lawmakers sat apart from each other and the usual jeering and cheering was absent.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that the aging parliamentary estate is ill-equipped to deal with the outbreak and that MPs pose a higher risk because they travel a lot and meet people.

There have been at least two confirmed cases of MPs with coronavirus and many are self isolating due to either having symptoms themselves or coming into contact with someone who does.