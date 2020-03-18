Global  

Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

Chris Martin, John Legend give free Instagram concerts during Corona

What's better than watching the most famous musicians giving free concerts from their homes during self-isolation?

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Chris Martin, John Legend entertain fans through live-streaming on social media

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Chris Martin, John Legend entertain fans through live-streaming on social media*That's how it's done* As people are instructed to avoid social gatherings and outdoor visits,...
Mid-Day - Published


rubyeyelashes

Sam Bates @Fishy_Friends @DanielMays9 How about an Instagram live? That would be uplifting and amazing Chris Martin started i… https://t.co/lp8z2sESy2 1 minute ago

MrsB206

Rachel Biederman More free concerts to enjoy!🎶 💃🏻 ⁦@KParker2O4#pattengillpride #berkleydifference https://t.co/2LewvV7vyq 2 minutes ago

hopeonthesheets

ch☻ls⁷☀️ RT @__WildRose2__: One Republic, Keith Urban, John Legend, Chris Martin etc doing mini virtual concerts for their fans, i hope @BTS_twt doe… 3 minutes ago

SilentDiscoComp

SilentDiscoCompanyUK Musicians stream live concerts from home, from Chris Martin to John Legend... nothing can stop the power of music 🎶 https://t.co/ElfgfeROmA 4 minutes ago

willowfrantn

Fran Carpenter RT @THR: John Legend (@johnlegend) and @coldplay are trying to alleviate the stress of social distancing by live-streaming free concerts ht… 5 minutes ago

lifeasitis1993

Romance RT @THR: John Legend (@johnlegend) announced via social media Tuesday that other musicians set to perform via livestream are Miguel, Jhené… 5 minutes ago

TNKidForever

Justin Timberlake Stan One Republic, Keith Urban, John Legend, Chris Martin etc doing mini virtual concerts for their fans, i hope Justin… https://t.co/CZzdNwKndU 8 minutes ago

AngelwingsMiley

Miley_angelwings RT @BritishVogue: From virtual concerts to straight-talking advice, artists such as Cardi B, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay's Chris… 14 minutes ago


Social distancing at home: Chris Martin & John Legend host virtual concerts [Video]

Social distancing at home: Chris Martin & John Legend host virtual concerts

Musicians have decided to host virtual concerts as people around the world have to stay at home. Chris Martin and John Legend shared their free home performances on Instagram.

Credit: Freshme     Duration: 01:16Published
John Legend announces new album is coming this year [Video]

John Legend announces new album is coming this year

John Legend revealed he is planning to drop a new album later this year during a live-stream set.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published
