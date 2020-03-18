😎SOURAV SRKIAN DAS😎 RT @iSRKianMohabbat: Anushka Sharma on coronavirus | After Deepika, Anushka Sharma joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge to stay protected from… 7 hours ago

Hashir Shah RT @ZoomTV: .@deepikapadukone, @AnushkaSharma become the first two Bollywood celebs to take up the #SafeHandsChallenge #COVID19 #Coronaviru… 7 hours ago

India.com #AnushkaSharma joined WHO's #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the #coronavirus p… https://t.co/aEAOLEwmJX 10 hours ago

Gaurang Saraiya Anushka Sharma on coronavirus | After Deepika, Anushka Sharma joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge to stay protected fr… https://t.co/IRGohzex9M 11 hours ago

Zoom TV .@deepikapadukone, @AnushkaSharma become the first two Bollywood celebs to take up the #SafeHandsChallenge #COVID19… https://t.co/3L2u16p9NR 21 hours ago