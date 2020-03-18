Who Let The Birds Out! Adorable Videos Show Penguins Roaming Around Empty Aquarium Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

An aquarium in Chicago has let its penguins wander around freely after closing to visitors indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shedd aquarium shared the adorable clips online to help bring joy to those in self-isolation.

Edward and Annie, two bonded rockhopper penguins, are seen waddling past several different exhibitions viewing some of the fish in their tanks and even strutting through the aquarium's main entrance.

The sheed aquarium said on social media: 'While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for aniamls at shedd'.