First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

The North Central Health District (NCHD) Epidemiologists confirmed NCHD’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a resident of Houston County.

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Houston County

Around middle georgia, health c1 3 b13 good morning and welcome to 41-today.

I'm amanda corna.

We have some breaking news this morning....the north central health district confirms the first confirmed case of covid-19, better known as the coronavirus, in middle georgia.

41nbc's rashaad vann is live at c1 3 b13 the north central health district in macon




