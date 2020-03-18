Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson promises to protect renters amid Covid-19 crisis

Boris Johnson promises to protect renters amid Covid-19 crisis

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson promises to protect renters amid Covid-19 crisis

Boris Johnson promises to protect renters amid Covid-19 crisis

Boris Johnson has promised to protect private renters from eviction due to the coronavirus crisis as he said the Government was overseeing steps that were “unprecedented in peacetime and unprecedented in the last century”.

The Prime Minister said further measures would be introduced to protect the vulnerable and those who face job losses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson declares coronavirus ‘the worst public health crisis for a generation,’ warns of more fatalities

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday gave a stark assessment of the coronavirus pandemic,...
FOXNews.com - Published

Boris Johnson calls PM Modi to discuss coronavirus crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greenwich deserted after Boris Johnson advises people to work from home during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Greenwich deserted after Boris Johnson advises people to work from home during COVID-19 pandemic

The O2 in North Greenwich is empty after Boris Johnson’s speech yesterday stating that people should avoid restaurants, cinemas and large gatherings. This footage was filmed on March 17.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:25Published
Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home [Video]

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.