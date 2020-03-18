Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Sensei Fumio Demura, the persona Pat Morita took on for "The Karate Kid," couldn't fold a single crane.

But over time, he worked hard to fold over 5,000 cranes as a part of recovering from great adversity.

Fumio was key to bringing karate to the U.S. and then spreading it worldwide.

But in recent years, he's been teaching persistence after suffering a subdural hematoma nine years ago, leaving him incapacitated.

While dealing with many physical ailments, Sensei Fumio had the time to work on his motor skills through a favorite pastime, origami.