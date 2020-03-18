Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Sensei Fumio Demura, the persona Pat Morita took on for "The Karate Kid," couldn't fold a single crane.

But over time, he worked hard to fold over 5,000 cranes as a part of recovering from great adversity.

Fumio was key to bringing karate to the U.S. and then spreading it worldwide.

But in recent years, he's been teaching persistence after suffering a subdural hematoma nine years ago, leaving him incapacitated.

While dealing with many physical ailments, Sensei Fumio had the time to work on his motor skills through a favorite pastime, origami.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Sensei Folds 5,000 Origami Cranes to Symbolize Healing instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.