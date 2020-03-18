Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

We are breaking from your local programming -- as the madison county commission is meeting right now on an emergency declaration.

I'm marie waxel.

And i'm pat simon.

Less than an hour ago-- the morgan county commission voted to declare a state of emergency.

Lets listen in...



Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus outbreak sees Miami Open scrapped

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus...
News24 - Published

New York Gov. Cuomo becomes first to deploy National Guard for coronavirus; troops to assistance in maintenance of “containment area”

(Natural News) As North Carolina and Broward County, Florida, became the latest to declare states of...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Morgan And Madison County Commission [Video]

Morgan And Madison County Commission

Madison , Morgan counties to vote on state of emergency

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province [Video]

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.