Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News

INDIA’S FOURTH LARGEST PRIVATE BANK YES BANK HAS GOT A SECOND LIFE TODAY AFTER THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA LIFTED THE MORATORIUM TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF THE PROPOSED DEADLINE OF 3 APRIL 2020.

IN A BIG DECISION AMID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, GURGAON ADMINISTRATION HAS SHUTS MALLS, MULTIPLEXES AND NO GATHERING OVER 30 PEOPLE CAN TAKE PLACE.

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS DISEASE COVID-19 HAS RISEN TO 151 IN THE COUNTRY AFTER FOUR MORE WERE REPORTED FROM VARIOUS PARTS OF THE COUNTRY.

THE UNION MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS ASKED ALL PARAMILITARY FORCES TO GET INTO “BATTLE MODE” AND “PLAN AHEAD” TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, WHICH HAS INFECTED ALMOST 200,000 AND KILLED NEARLY 8,000 PEOPLE WORLDWIDE.

DESPERATE TRAVELERS CHOKED EUROPEAN BORDER CROSSINGS ON WEDNESDAY AFTER NATIONS IMPLEMENTED STRICT CONTROLS IN AN ATTEMPT TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, CREATING TRAFFIC JAMS MILES LONG AND SLOWING THE PASSAGE OF TRUCKS CARRYING CRITICAL SUPPLIES.