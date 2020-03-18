Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beijing > China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies that has widened to include the coronavirus outbreak and media freedoms. Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

Beijing announced early on Wednesday (March 18) that it is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers: the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.

The move is likely to intensify the already frosty relationship between the world's top two economies.

According to the Foreign Correspondents Club of China, which said it "deplores" China's decision, the expulsion is expected to affect at least 13 journalists.

China has defended its decision, which will even bar reporters from working in Hong Kong, and says it was a retaliation against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN, GENG SHUANG, SAYING: "The steps China has taken are countermeasures to U.S.'s unreasonable oppression on Chinese media.

China is compelled to take them.

China shouldn't be responsible for the cause and the result on the current situation.

If any American media has any issue, please raise it to the U.S. government." Washington forced Chinese state media firms to register at foreign embassies in February.

Beijing then expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents - two Americans and an Australian - following an opinion column by the newspaper that called China the quote, "real sick man of Asia."



Recent related news from verified sources

China expels US scribes as spat escalates

Beijing on Wednesday announced that American journalists with press credentials expiring this year...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

goldiett7

goldie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @repairrestores1: China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates https://t.co/2wfeHSzdGc 1 minute ago

nigeriantribune

Nigerian Tribune China expels American journalists as spat with US escalates https://t.co/uXjYVknchk https://t.co/IETdXRbUKy 2 minutes ago

i_dpm

#JaiShreeRam 🚩 SatyaVachan #ProudHindu 🇮🇳 🚩 RT @majorgauravarya: “Why aren’t foreign journalists allowed to visit Kashmir?”, screamed ⁦Pakistanis after abrogation of Article 370. I h… 3 minutes ago

FreddieBass20

Freddie Bass Article China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates is now on the https://t.co/MqiNGCHZpV 13 minutes ago

repairrestores1

Michelle Nappi China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates https://t.co/2wfeHSzdGc 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters [Video]

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters The decision, effective immediately, comes as tensions escalate with Washington. China's Ministry of Foreign..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal [Video]

China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal

China reportedly plans to ban US journalists with the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.