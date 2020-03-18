Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:06s - Published Educating Kids through a Time of Pandemic Feeling overwhelmed having kids home all day now that school is closed? You are not alone! Reena Patel, LEP, BCBA, is a renowned parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst joining us today to share some parenting tips to keep you and the family happy!

