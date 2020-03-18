What Does a
‘Shelter-In-Place’
Order Actually Mean?
With the coronavirus pandemic causing shutdowns
across the nation, various areas have already
ordered their residents to “shelter-in-place.” But what exactly does
“shelter-in-place” mean for
residents and businesses?
When regions are ordered to “shelter-in-place,”
movement outside of households is largely
restricted to “essential” activities only.
"Essential activities" include purchasing
supplies, seeking medical attention,
caring for elderly family members and
engaging in outdoor activities.
Any movement outside the
house must be done while
maintaining at least six feet
of social-distancing.
During a “shelter-in-place,” residents are also
permitted to engage in essential business
and essential government functions.
In terms of employment, a “shelter-in-place” order does not
apply to those that work in businesses deemed “essential.” This includes businesses such as health
care operations, grocery stores, educational
institutes, pharmacies and delivery services.