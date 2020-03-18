Global  

What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean?

With the coronavirus pandemic causing shutdowns across the nation, various areas have already ordered their residents to “shelter-in-place.” But what exactly does “shelter-in-place” mean for residents and businesses?

When regions are ordered to “shelter-in-place,” movement outside of households is largely restricted to “essential” activities only.

"Essential activities" include purchasing supplies, seeking medical attention, caring for elderly family members and engaging in outdoor activities.

Any movement outside the house must be done while maintaining at least six feet of social-distancing.

During a “shelter-in-place,” residents are also permitted to engage in essential business and essential government functions.

In terms of employment, a “shelter-in-place” order does not apply to those that work in businesses deemed “essential.” This includes businesses such as health care operations, grocery stores, educational institutes, pharmacies and delivery services.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
CBS News - Published

Tesla told to shut down California factory to help fight the coronavirus

Tesla told to shut down California factory to help fight the coronavirusPhoto by Becca Farsace / The Verge Tesla is not exempt from the San Francisco Bay Area’s new...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times



