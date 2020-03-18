'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published 'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson Britain's parliament was noticably empty of lawmakers during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question-and-answer session. During the event he told the diminished attendance that every member of Britain's workforce will receive government support to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. 0

