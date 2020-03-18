'Every worker' will receive support: UK's Johnson

Global  

Britain&apos;s parliament was noticably empty of lawmakers during Prime Minister Boris Johnson&apos;s weekly question-and-answer session.

During the event he told the diminished attendance that every member of Britain&apos;s workforce will receive government support to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

