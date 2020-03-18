Broward Assisted Living Facility Working With Health Dept., CDC After Coronavirus Death

Oh Baby RT @SunSentinel: BREAKING NEWS: All bars and nightclubs in Florida have been ordered closed for 30 days by the governor. And an elderly man… 30 minutes ago

E Devoe🇺🇸🇺🇸TEXT TRUMP 88022 @SunSentinel 🚨🚨Heed your own advise. You wrote an article with a headline implying 3 people died at A ASSISTED LIVI… https://t.co/nHWZU9mgGW 2 hours ago

Ian Margol Atria Willow Wood is the same ALF where 77-year-old Richard Curren was living when he was taken to the hospital. Cu… https://t.co/Pv8CkfNj3p 3 hours ago

Miramar FL RT @PrettyGoodIdeas: Two dead from coronavirus at Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility, mayor says https://t.co/rokgTW6sJ8 3 hours ago

Melodee RT @SunSentinel: Three dead at senior living facilities as coronavirus fears grow https://t.co/jIfu8WSJsR https://t.co/cabhJSoZpk 4 hours ago

Neliza Drew "Sheila Curren is waiting for the results of her test. So are the five firefighter-paramedics who came into contact… https://t.co/Ba0nuHf9qI 5 hours ago

Miramar FL RT @JaceyWPLG: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirms COVID-19 death at Broward County assisted living facility https://t.co/ZG6U6lpkcJ 5 hours ago