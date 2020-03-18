Global  

Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to ESPN.

There has yet to be an official announcement or expected signing date.

Brady released a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the New England Patriots.

Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, where he has won a record six Super Bowls.

His 2019 season ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The signing of Brady will end Jameis Winston's five-year run as Tampa's starting quarterback.

Winston was the No.

1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, but his 88 interceptions and 111 turnovers are the most by any player in the league since 2015.

Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principle

Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principleFormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, according to a report from...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •News24Daily CallerUSATODAY.comReutersTMZ.com


Tom Brady Expected to Play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Leaving Patriots - Salary Revealed! (Report)

Tom Brady‘s next moves have been revealed! According to reports on Tuesday (March 17), the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.com



AyeePhonse

💰 🏃🏽‍♂️💨 RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Tom Brady is expected to sign with Tampa Bay, per @AdamSchefter, @JeffDarlington @brgridiron https://t.co/gww… 2 minutes ago

jamesmike1983

jim costello RT @nfltrade_rumors: UPDATE: Tom Brady Has Agreement In Place With Buccaneers Worth Around $30M Per Year https://t.co/ExRGHmogl3 #Bucs http… 7 minutes ago

NeverBenched_

Neverbenched On Tuesday, Tom Brady announced publicly he was leaving the New England Patriots. And he's leaving them to join the… https://t.co/Qk2nElWmSG 18 minutes ago

HoopsRumors

Hoops Rumors Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Bucs. Cam Newton is on the trade block. The NFL offseason is as busy as ever… https://t.co/dK5x7oaUB4 19 minutes ago

_MarioHector_

⛄TheGiftedOne⛄ RT @undisputed: .@RealSkipBayless reacts to Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay: "I still can't till this moment wrap my mind around… 29 minutes ago

Nitastph8n

Bossman RT @ComplexSports: BREAKING: Tom Brady is reportedly expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (per Adam Schefter) More: https://t.… 35 minutes ago

jstone72

Joe Stone Tom Brady signing with Buccaneers after Patriots goodbye https://t.co/JgDukhIp2d via @nypostsports 41 minutes ago

sami_hartman

 RT @leahquesadilla7: Kobe died, a pandemic is sweeping the globe, the entire world economy is out of toilet paper... And now Tom Brady is e… 49 minutes ago


NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published
Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News [Video]

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:38Published
