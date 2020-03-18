Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to ESPN.

There has yet to be an official announcement or expected signing date.

Brady released a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the New England Patriots.

Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, where he has won a record six Super Bowls.

His 2019 season ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The signing of Brady will end Jameis Winston's five-year run as Tampa's starting quarterback.

Winston was the No.

1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, but his 88 interceptions and 111 turnovers are the most by any player in the league since 2015.