Indonesian residents begin making hand soap from scratch to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Residents in Padang have started making hand soap out of alcohol, aloe vera and lemongrass to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in Padang have started making hand soap out of alcohol, aloe vera and lemongrass to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage, filmed on March 18, shows a woman mixing the ingredients together to form the homemade hand wash that is vital in preventing the spread of the virus.

This group are making the hand soap themselves to help the people who are finding it difficult getting their hands on soap.




