Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to ESPN.

There has yet to be an official announcement or expected signing date.

Brady released a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the New England Patriots.

Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, where he has won a record six Super Bowls.

His 2019 season ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The signing of Brady will end Jameis Winston's five-year run as Tampa's starting quarterback.

Winston was the No.

1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, but his 88 interceptions and 111 turnovers are the most by any player in the league since 2015.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principle

Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principleFormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, according to a report from...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •News24Daily CallerUSATODAY.comReutersTMZ.com


Tom Brady Expected to Play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Leaving Patriots - Salary Revealed! (Report)

Tom Brady‘s next moves have been revealed! According to reports on Tuesday (March 17), the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published
Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News [Video]

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:38Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.