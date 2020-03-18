Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus

Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 34:26s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus

Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With Coronavirus

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will arrive in New York this afternoon to help area hospitals increase their capacity to fight the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

H2O_Apartment

Zeus RT @boyleddcoram: @psychdr100 NY Gov Cuomo said in his briefing today that he will be meeting with the Army Corp of Engineers this afternoo… 2 seconds ago

boyleddcoram

Diane Boyle @psychdr100 NY Gov Cuomo said in his briefing today that he will be meeting with the Army Corp of Engineers this afternoon. Finally. 30 minutes ago

Robbie63689447

Hobb⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WeFight4Truth: 🚨Gov. Cuomo praises Trump’s coronavirus leadership: “We had an honest conversation. We’ve always had good dialogue” “We… 44 minutes ago

ClaudiaGiardi

Claudia Giardinella Gov Cuomo: President Trump sent Army Corp of Engineers to #NY. Arriving this afternoon. Fed Gov working closely and… https://t.co/dZxWjO2soV 2 hours ago

scifibird

Linda Maslin RT @bw71961: ~ In the mean time, Trump has done nothing about Gov. Cuomo's request about the Corp of Army Engineers building some make-shif… 2 hours ago

bw71961

Becky Werner ~ In the mean time, Trump has done nothing about Gov. Cuomo's request about the Corp of Army Engineers building som… https://t.co/8PekSTjH8z 2 hours ago

WeFight4Truth

WeFight4Freedom 🚨Gov. Cuomo praises Trump’s coronavirus leadership: “We had an honest conversation. We’ve always had good dialogue… https://t.co/ocQTLMKQMh 2 hours ago

BobLyon98177111

Bob Lyons @jelani9 Gov Cuomo of NY is on the news now and he is doing a great job. Got a hospital ship moved to NY harbor; it… https://t.co/qzmPJyNitF 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Warns About Hospitals Being Overwhelmed [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Warns About Hospitals Being Overwhelmed

Gov. Andrrew Cuomo continues to beg the federal government to let the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tretrofit existing facilities into hospital centers, including 5,000 temporary beds in New York City...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves' [Video]

Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves'

President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday. Trump told them they're responsible for getting the vital medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients in their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.