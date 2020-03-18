Global  

US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border

The United States and Canada will suspend non-essential travel between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel: Globe and Mail

Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by Reuters India, CP24, USATODAY.com, Mediaite, SeattlePI.com, CBC.ca, Seattle Times, CTV News


US-Canada border closed to curb COVID-19 spread; trade not to be affected

In a bid to curb coronavirus spread, the United States and Canada on Wednesday (March 19) agreed to...
Zee News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ [Video]

President Trump says the United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel.

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus [Video]

Canada on Friday dramatically ramped up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising &quot;significant&quot;..

