California Biotech Lab Closes In on Single Shot Vaccine for Coronavirus

California Biotech Lab Closes In on Single Shot Vaccine for Coronavirus
California Biotech Lab Closes In on Single Shot Vaccine for Coronavirus
Recent related videos from verified sources

China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media

China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday (March 16), in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published
Coronavirus Vaccine Being Worked On In University Of Miami Lab

Coronavirus Vaccine Being Worked On In University Of Miami Lab

Frances Wang reports UM is collaborating with Heat Biologics, a biotech group based in North Carolina.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published
