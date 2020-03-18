'Netflix Party' Connects
Friends While Social Distancing The Google Chrome extension
allows friends to continue their
movie night dates while under
self or mandated quarantine.
With Netflix Party,
users can watch Netflix titles at
the same time on different computers.
In addition to being connected
to the same movie, a chat room lets
friends share their reactions as well.
Requirements for Netflix Party are the
Google Chrome Browser and a Netflix account.
The free extension can be
downloaded at netflixparty.com
by clicking on "Get Netflix Party for free!" Clicking "Add to Chrome" and then
"Add extension" will place Netflix Party in
your browser on the right side.
You'll see the initials NP.
Once all your friends have it installed,
go to Netlfix through Chrome
and pick and play your title.
Click the NP button in your browser,
then "Start the Party" and copy
the URL that pops up.
Send that URL to your friends.
Once they open the link, all they need to
do is log on to Netflix and press the NP button.
This should sync everyone up.
Happy movie night!