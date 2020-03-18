Global  

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in New York and California.

Trump invokes Defense Production Act: What is it?

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act in an...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters•TechCrunch



