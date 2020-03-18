Glastonbury festival cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published Glastonbury festival cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic Organisers at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival have confirmed the 2020 event will no longer go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

