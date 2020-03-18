Global  

Social distant St. Patrick's Day celebration in Ireland amid COVID-19 restrictions

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
The funny moment is seen in as this dancing neighbourhood in County Kildare, Ireland won't let COVID-19 get in their way of celebrating St.

Patrick's Day (March 17).

The funny moment is seen in as this dancing neighbourhood in County Kildare, Ireland won't let COVID-19 get in their way of celebrating St.

Patrick's Day (March 17).

The group can be seen dancing while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing.

"Happy St.

Patrick's Day, Irish dancing complete with social distancing!" the filmer told Newsflare.



