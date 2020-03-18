Global  

How to run a virtual race during the Covid-19 pandemic

How to run a virtual race during the Covid-19 pandemic

How to run a virtual race during the Covid-19 pandemic

After being frustrated in his attempt to run the Madrid Marathon during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rob Farrow decided to take matters into his own hands and set up Plan B - a virtual running competition.

Events range from 1km kids' races, to full marathons and distance challenges.

Sign up at https://findarace.com/plan-b-virtual-race.

