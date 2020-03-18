Global  

Trump sending hospital ships to New York, West Coast

Trump sending hospital ships to New York, West Coast

Trump sending hospital ships to New York, West Coast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his administration is preparing to send two hospital ships to New York and the West Coast, exact location to be determined.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act for use against the coronavirus pandemic, putting in place a law that will allow the U.S. government to accelerate production of needed equipment.

Trump also said a hospital ship will be sent to hard-hit New York to help people affected by the contagion, and that a second hospital ship will be deployed to the West Coast.



Navy hospital ship deployed to New York ahead of expected coronavirus surge

A hospital ship will be sent to hard-hit New York to help people affected by the contagion, while a...
The Age - Published

Coronavirus: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship, governor says

The USNS Comfort hospital ship, which has a 1,000 beds available, is sailing to New York harbour to...
Independent - Published


