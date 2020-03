Illustrator draws for children during coronavirus quarantine

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 15, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (ROB BIDDULPH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY @ROBBIDDULPH/ #DRAWWITHROB) (MUTE) 1.

TIMELAPSE OF ROB BIDDULPH DRAWING BEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 16, 2020) (ROB BIDDULPH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY @ROBBIDDULPH/ #DRAWWITHROB) 2.

VARIOUS OF BIDDULPH PRESENTING SOME OF HIS BOOKS / AUDIO OF BIDDULPH TALKING ABOUT BOOK ABOUT PENGUIN CALLED "BLOWN AWAY" AND BOOK ABOUT BEAR CALLED "GRRRRRR!", EXPLAINING PURPOSE OF HIS VIDEO TO DRAW PICTURE TOGETHER, EXPLAINING HE BELIEVES EVERYONE CAN DRAW 3.

TIMELAPSE OF BIDDULPH DRAWING DINOSAUR NAMED GREG FROM HIS BOOK 'DINOSAUR JUNIORS' (MUTE) 4.

READY DRAWING OF DINOSAUR / AUDIO OF BIDDULPH EXPLAINING THAT IT CAN BE COLOURED WITH ANY COLOURS HIS AUDIENCE LIKE 5.

TIMELAPSE OF BIDDULPH COLOURING DINOSAUR (MUTE) 6.

BIDDULPH PRESENTING READY DINOSAUR STORY: A London-based award-winning author and illustrator, Rob Biddulph, organised online drawing classes for children stuck at home during coronavirus quarantine on Sunday and Monday (March 15 and March 16).

(Production: Pola Grzanka)