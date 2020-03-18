Global  

All schools in Wales to close by Friday due to coronavirus

All schools in Wales will close for an early Easter break by Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Government has announced.

Schools will be re-purposed in order to help "people in need" as well as those "involved in the immediate response" to the outbreak, while plans will be drawn up on how to manage pupils with forthcoming exams. The announcement came after the Welsh Government and the country's chief medical officer repeatedly said on several occasions that there was not a "scientific case" for closing schools.

