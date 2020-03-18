Redding votes to declare State of Emergency

Global  

The Redding City Council voted unanimously on March 17 to declare of state of emergency due to coronavirus concerns.

Redding is now under a state of emergency - here are the details of what that means... the redding city council tuesday night voted unanimously to adopt the declaration.

The move allows the city to now apply for federal and state relief.

It also allows the city manager to oversee planning and response efforts.

It gives us a lot more flexibility in dealing with this issue and ables us to react quicker to help keep people safe and healthy in our community.

Last week - the chico city council also declared a local state of emergency.

