WHO Official Criticizes Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' Without Naming Trump

WHO Official Criticizes Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' Without Naming Trump
A WHO official criticized the use of the term "Chinese Virus."
Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus ‘Kung Flu’ To Her Face

Asian-American Journalist Says Trump White House Official Called Coronavirus ‘Kung Flu’ To Her FaceCBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang shocked many by revealing that a White House official...
Twitter Nixes Sheriff Clarke’s Coronavirus Tweets, Leaves Up Chinese Official’s Tweet Blaming US For Virus Outbreak

'Protect the public'
Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

