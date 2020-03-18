Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said the Government’s measures were already slowing the spread of coronavirus as he confirmed that schools would close from Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Britain shuts down all schools amid coronavirus pandemic Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in a fresh response that could put Australia...

Sydney Morning Herald - Published 22 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Judith Green RT @DarrenJohnson66: So UK finally shuts schools on Friday Boris Johnson says. Darren Johnson adds however that no parent needs to send th… 12 seconds ago Peter Carrell ن RT @smh: Breaking: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in Britain in a fresh response to the coronavirus pa… 1 minute ago Darren Johnson So UK finally shuts schools on Friday Boris Johnson says. Darren Johnson adds however that no parent needs to send… https://t.co/ndLjSBNPqG 3 minutes ago DeborahClay RT @BevanShields: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in Britain in a fresh response to the coronavirus pan… 4 minutes ago NewsR Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight: https://t.co/8ckyqmap3r #CoronaVirusChallenge #coronavirusaus #CoronavirusOutbreak 6 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald Breaking: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in Britain in a fresh response to the… https://t.co/z4DBbUhiGt 7 minutes ago Bevan Shields Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all schools in Britain in a fresh response to the coronavir… https://t.co/sxDDvwRIgy 13 minutes ago LPD6 UK: PM Boris Johnson shuts down schools starting Friday? 13 minutes ago