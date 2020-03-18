Global  

EastEnders halts production due to coronavirus pandemic

EastEnders halts production due to coronavirus pandemic

EastEnders halts production due to coronavirus pandemic

'EastEnders' bosses have halted filming on the BBC One soap and have cut the broadcast schedule down to two episodes per week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

