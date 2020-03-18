Global  

Emergency medical workers return home from Wuhan as coronavirus begins to subside in Chinese city

3000 police in Wuhan saw off medical workers who came from other provinces to help battle with coronavirus, and now are returning home since the virus has peaked.

In the video, provided by local media with permission on March 17, police officers move medical workers' belongings onto a truck, then stand on both sides of the road to salute the departing medical workers as their coaches drive away.

A volunteer can be seen dressed up in a Pikachu costume, with a paper reading "thanks" in Chinese characters under its mouth.

The 3787 medical staff supported 14 makeshift hospitals and seven coronavirus hospitals during their time in Wuhan.

