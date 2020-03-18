Global  

Government closes schools from Friday until 'further notice'

Government closes schools from Friday until 'further notice'

Government closes schools from Friday until 'further notice'

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that schools in England will be closed from Friday until 'further notice'.

Schools close on Friday until further notice - updates

Schools close on Friday until further notice - updatesDozens of Devon schools have been taking their own decisions amid falling staff and pupils numbers
British schools to close to slow spread of coronavirus

Britain on Wednesday ordered schools to close for millions of children until further notice after...
RobertW48787695

Robert Wilson RT @KittyRaindrop: So, Kranky Nationalist Sturgeon defies scientific advice & government policy thus far & closes Scottish schools. So she… 1 hour ago

KittyRaindrop

Kitty Raindrop So, Kranky Nationalist Sturgeon defies scientific advice & government policy thus far & closes Scottish schools. S… https://t.co/qH4eVR56dM 2 hours ago

NowickiPress

Jerry Nowicki Here's from me on Friday's school closure announcement that seems like weeks ago already. We try to demonstrate gov… https://t.co/NqgTLAgX8W 4 hours ago

BeverleyDodds2

Beverley Dodds #JeremyVine hi Jeremy my granddaughter has just received an email from preschool saying they will still have to pay… https://t.co/rRV6bRk6kK 6 hours ago

hearnesque

Peter Hearn @beccawansboro Yes, it’s no different unless you are self isolating due to you or someone showing symptoms. If you… https://t.co/tdbFC5bwF2 22 hours ago

monkeywhippet

Tim Heyes (@🏠) Until our government actively closes schools, *bans* people from going to bars, clubs, etc. then people with vulner… https://t.co/JT7nYkY4il 1 day ago

ichiohta

Ichiro Ota Uruguay: coronavirus, government closes schools and suspends flights from Europe and the United States (3)… https://t.co/ARi1FGHwJY 2 days ago

CalJamieson

Jamesie boy! RT @CllrAsherCraig: What is wrong with this government? Germany closes all schools, bars & gyms, Malta will be in complete lockdown from Tu… 2 days ago


Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight [Video]

Boris Johnson shuts schools in Covid-19 fight

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said the Government’s measures were already slowing..

