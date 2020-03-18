Global  

Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders campaign said the senator is not ending his Presidential campaign.

Sanders was crushed in the last round of primaries.

Even his most ardent supporters told Reuters and Yahoo!

News that his campaign needs to start winding down.

In a Twitter post, the campaign communications director, Mike Casca, said a report that Sanders was dropping out of the race was “absolutely false.” Previously, a senior adviser said Sanders planned to “assess his campaign” after unprecedented losses on Tuesday.

