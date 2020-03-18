Global  

Redding Police taking extra precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

While the government and health officials try to get a handle on the coronavirus police here at home are working to help control the spread.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo checked in with redding p.d.

To see what they're doing.

Redding police chief.

Bill schueller said they are not responding to as many calls they deem not necessary.

Schueller says any lower priority calls like theft, trespassing or if the suspect is no longer at the scene will handled online or over the phone.

As for the calls they actually go to - the chief says they'll ask the callers health questions to help prep officers responding.

Schueller says they have n95 mask, gloves, and gowns and have been practicing distancing.

20 seconds bill schueller redding police chief "if a person has flu like symptoms and feel they may have some sort of virus whether it's the flu or covi19 or anything else if they're feeling sick they should let the officer know our officer have the proper protective equipment if necessary, whether its at a car stop or public contact anything like that,"/ "officers do deal with a lot of different people in the community, and you don't want to risk spreading it to somebody who doesn't know that the officer could be carrying," # schueller says the salvation army donated 495 masks yesterday to their station.

Any scene officers have to go to with risk of the coronavirus, they will be suited up to limit the risk of exposure.

Mackenzie drigo action news now coverage you can count on.

At 4 we reported how chico police officers will start wearing masks..

And police officers who come into contact with the community either in person or over they phone -- will ask about the person's health.# many of you are reaching



